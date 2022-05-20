DENVER (KRON) — There was a scary moment for one reporter during the San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies game on Monday. Giants outfielder Austin Slater hit a line drive foul ball during the ninth inning that went 95 miles per hour.

Unfortunately, that ball struck Kelsey Wingert in the head, the Rockies team television reporter said on Twitter. She was immediately attended to, and a photo (above) shows a member of the Rockies’ staff compressing a towel to her injured forehead.

Wingert was later to the hospital where she spent five hours getting treatment. The reporter said she had a CT scan for internal bleeding/fractures, and it came back clear.

She also received internal and external stitches. A photo Wingert tweeted shows the damage done to her forehead from the foul ball.

Over a thousand replies flooded Wingert’s mentions — many of which sending positive messages her way. The Colorado Rockies tweeted a purple heart in reply.

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Wingert is the television reporter for the Rockies on AT&T SportsNet | Rocky Mountain. She also hosts a baseball podcast “Farm To Fame.”

The Giants won that game Monday 7-6 and followed that up with a 10-7 win Tuesday. The Rockies did, however, won the series finale on Wednesday 5-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.