PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a disheartening loss at Utah on Saturday, the BYU basketball team responded well against Denver Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.

Jaxson Robinson made eight three-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points, while Noah Waterman added a 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, as the Cougars ran away from the Pioneers, 90-74.

Robinson became the eighth player in program history to hit eight 3s or more in a game. He’s drained at least one in 10 straight games dating to the season opener.

“Just everybody having confidence in each other,” Robinson said. “I don’t think it’s just me, it’s everybody on the team. We all know that we have each other’s backs.”

Robinson tied Mike Rose for the most three-pointers off the bench with eight. He made 8 of 15 shots from beyond the arc, and 10 of 19 shots overall.

“We have great leadership on this team,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “They know what they want to be as a team. There comes a point when you’re in a precarious moment and you can either double down on who you are as a team or you could do something different. We can trust us, because us is pretty good. ”

Spencer Johnson added 11 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists.

BYU (9-1) shot 50% from the field and coasted to its seventh double-digit win of the season. The Cougars had a 15-9 edge in fast-break points and a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points.

The Cougars shot 50 percent from the field and 32 percent from behind the arc. The team secured a season-high seven blocks, six of them coming in the first half.

That was in stark contrast to Saturday’s loss to Utah, when BYU struggled to get going on offense for the better part of 40 minutes.

“I think today was a good game, and we kind of got back to who we were a little bit in transition and rebounding,” Waterman said. “That’s what we needed against Utah, that was a tough loss. But we’re getting back.”

Former Utes star Jaxon Brenchley led Denver with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds. It was Brenchley’s first game back in his home state since joining the Pioneers as a graduate transfer from Utah.

“I was just trying to play hard. Hoop the best I can and show what I can do,” Brenchley said.

BYU scored four straight baskets to spark a 14-4 run and take a 24-12 lead midway through the first half. Richie Saunders led the charge with three buckets of his own.

The Cougars hit five 3s over the final seven minutes of the first half while building a 45-25 halftime lead. Robinson accounted for three of those long jumpers.

BYU led by as many as 27 in the second half.

“This game just helped us get back to who we are,” Waterman said.

The Cougars next host Georgia State Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.