Riverton, Spanish Fork win state softball championships

SPANISH FORK, UTAH (ABC4 Sports) – High school softball has come to a close and two new champions have been crowned.

The Riverton Silverwolves defeated the Bingham Miners in a best of 3 series to capture the 6A State Championship in softball.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the game’s very up and down and if you’re down when it’s down you don’t get to experience the up,” Riverton head coach Katelyn Elliot said. “They did that, they brought it to this tournament and especially to the championship games.”

Riverton took the early 4-0 lead but a 3 run homerun by Bingham’s Averi Hanny kept it close.

Kaysen Korth threw a complete game for Riverton as the Silverwolves hung on to defeat Bingham by a final score of 4-3.

“Unreal, it’s just everything we’ve ever dreamed for,” said Korth. “We were so hyped for it so ready to work and everybody did such a great job, I’m just proud of my team.”

In 5A Spanish Fork got their bats going early scoring eight runs in the first inning as they defeated Mountain Ridge 13-2.

“They just were there for each other when people are down and they have come together as a family and I couldn’t be prouder for them,” said Spanish Fork head coach Natalie Jarvis. “They all deserve this so much.”

Four of the eight Don runs came on home runs. Avery Sapp hit a three-run homer to give Spanish Fork a 6-0 lead then the next batter, Aubrey Leonard hit one out of center field.

“It was our motivation because we’ve had seniors who have lost two years in a row, including a covid season,” said Sapp. “I just felt the need to really push through it for them.”