Riverton, Skyline, Mountain Crest win state soccer titles

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Riverton, Skyline and Mountain Crest High School girls soccer teams all won state championships Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Silverwolves (19-1) defeated Skyridge, 3-1, behind a goal and an assist from Whitney Garn. Mariana Regla scored the first goal of the game for Riverton on a penalty kick. Garn then fed Belle Christensen, who beat the keeper to make it 2-0 at the half. The Falcons cut the deficit to one on a goal by Emily Auman. But Garn’s goal in the closing minutes put the match away for the Silverwolves.

“I’m beyond excited,” Christensen said. “I had faith in our team, but I didn’t realize we’d go this far and we finished it out.”

“We all wanted it so bad,” added Garn. “Past years, our seniors have been kind of burnt out and didn’t really care if we lose. But this whole senior class, we all hand the mindset that we’ve all wanted it since freshman year and we were ready for it.”

In the 5A title game, Skyline completed an undefeated 20-0 with a 3-1 victory over Lehi in the championship game.

Lilly Boyden scored two goals for the Eagles, while Berlyn Dibble added another. Kamara Simmons scored the lone goal for the Pioneers.

“The whole season this is what we’ve been working for,” Boyden said. “This moment is finally here, and to know that all of our hard work paid off. Everyone put in one hundred percent and we were able to pull it off. So everyone is just so happy because we achieved our goal and its just an amazing feeling overall.”

In the 4A championship, Summer Sofonia scored in double overtime as Mountain Crest beat Crimson Cliffs, 1-0. Dakota Anderson notched the shutout in goal for the Mustangs.