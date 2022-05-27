PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Riverton has been blowing out teams all year long, and the Silverwolves showed their dominance in the 6A softball championship series.

After a 14-0 shellacking in the first game of the best-of-3 series against West High on Thursday, Riverton blew out the Panthers again in Game 2 Friday, 11-1, to win back-to-back state titles.

Jolie Mayfield blasted a 3-run home run, as Riverton recorded its third straight mercy-rule win in the playoffs.

“That’s the best feeling ever,” Mayfield said. “I talked to my parents before, I wanted to hit one out here at BYU and to end it like that in my last at-bat was really fun. I’m just glad I had my team there at home plate to cheer me on.”

Chloe Woods, Alexis Shaver, Kylee Ruesch and Kaysen Korth each knocked in two runs for the Silverwolves.

Riverton took the drama out early by scoring four runs in the first inning and two more in the second. The Silverwolves then ended the game early with a 5-run sixth inning.

Korth went the distance on the mound, allowing just one run on four hits.

“I’m just glad I got to finish with this group of girls,” Korth said. “I’m glad I got to leave my legacy and that I had the amazing support that I had.”

Riverton completed a 28-1 season with its second straight state championship.

“We won state when I played as a player, and it’s way better as a coach,” said Riverton head coach Katelyn Elliott. “So rewarding, so fun to watch them succeed, back-to-back is pretty awesome.”