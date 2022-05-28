OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was a long day, but worth the wait for the Riverton High baseball team.

After the Silverwolves lost a low-scoring battle in game 1 on Friday, Riverton broke out the bats in games 2 and 3 against defending champion American Fork to win its first baseball championship in school history.

After pounding the Cavemen in the first game of the day, 18-8, Riverton scored six runs in the third inning of the deciding game 3 in route to an 8-3 victory.

Zach Edwards hit a grand slam home run to cap the six-run third. Parker Goff and Tyler Barton each knocked in two runs for the Silverwolves. Carson Moody, Owen Olsen and Dylan Zulio combined to hold the Cavemen to just three runs on six hits.

“They’ve done this before, this was our first time,” Edwards said. “We were like, they don’t want it as bad as we do. This team is so close that we wanted to do it for each other, that made it so much easier on us and we knew we could get it done.”

Kaden Carpenter hit a home run for American Fork.

Facing elimination in the first game of the day, Riverton jumped out to an 8-0 lead. After the Cavemen rallied to cut the deficit to 9-8, the Silverwolves scored seven runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth for the mercy-rule win.

Kaden Miller went 5 for 5 with 7 RBI in the victory to force a deciding third game. Mack Bright, Sam Beck, Tyler Barton and Zach Edwards all had two RBI in the blowout win.

“It’s incredible, it really is,” said Riverton head coach Jay Applegate. “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I couldn’t have a better group to win this, especially the way we did it, coming back today, it was pretty cool.”

Riverton completes a sweep on the diamond, as the Silverwolves softball team won the 6A state title as well.