Rivalry week means a battle on the field and roads

PROVO (ABC4 News)- There’s a war going on in Utah this week. A “Holy War”.

BYU and U of U football players will face off in Provo Thursday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium and officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say fans should expect some delays.

“Red or blue, use caution in the work zone and adhere to the 60 mph speed limit,” a tweet from the department states.

It’s #rivalryweek here in UT, & we’re getting into the spirit by keeping all 5 NB I-15 lanes open through Lehi for 1 hour after tomorrow's big game to keep fans moving. Red or blue, use caution in the work zone and adhere to the 60 mph speed limit. @BYUfootball @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/qllkZa2wQ6 — I-15 Technology Corridor (@i15techcorridor) August 28, 2019

There are several construction projects going on on I-15 from Salt Lake City to Lehi, UDOT officials say they will do their part to help traffic flow better.

“To help traffic flow more smoothly after the game, the regularly scheduled overnight lane closures for the I-15 projects from Salt Lake City to Lehi will be suspended until at least one hour after the game ends,” a press release stated.

As drivers approach the stadium they should be aware of construction closer to the stadium.UDOT is reconstructing 500 West in Provo, and Provo City is rebuilding Bulldog Boulevard.

UDOT officials say drivers should use Orem Center Street, University Parkway and University Avenue exits.

Another way to get to Provo is through UTA’s FrontRunner and Utah Valley Express. There will be adding two FrontRunner trains and continuing service one hour after the game ends.

#UtahFootball season commences this Thursday! If you're heading to the BYU vs The University of Utah game we've got you… Posted by Ride UTA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

