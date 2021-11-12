Ridgeline caps undefeated season with first 4A state championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Ridgeline Riverhawks were nothing short of perfect.

Kaden Cox threw five touchdown passes, while Noah White ran for two TD’s, as the Riverhawks capped a perfect 13-0 season with a dominating 45-20 win over Dixie to win the 4A championship.

Ridgeline raced out to a 25-6 halftime lead, as Cox threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Majors, while White busted off a 73-yard touchdown run as well has as a 5-yard score.

Dixie tried to get back in the game in the third quarter as Seth Takau rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 25-12.

But Cox threw two touchdowns to Stratford Simmons in the third quarter to blow the game open. Cox capped off his spectacular day with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Booth.

Cox finished the day completing 26 of 336 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns.

“I don’t think I’ve really wrapped my head around it, but this moment is insane,” Cox said. “I’ve dreamed of this moment my whole life. 13-0, not many teams can do that, so I’m lucky to be a part of it.”

White ended up rushing for 209 yards on 30 carries, as the Riverhawks racked up 570 yards of total offense. They only had to punt once.

“We can look back and we’ll always go down in history as getting the first one,” White said about winning the school’s first championship. “We’re a special group, and I’m just super excited.”

“I’m just super proud of these kids,,” said head coach Travis Cox. “It was a special group, a special moment and I’ll never forget it.”