GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With Travis Pastrana’s Nitrocross racers flying into the Utah Motorsports Campus this weekend, organizers gave the media a chance to experience a ride on the track.

ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene got in the car with Andreas Bakkerud, who finished second in the standings last season, to get a taste of what a lap feels like.

While they didn’t go over the 130-foot jump, he did get to experience the G-force from the fastest electric car in racing. The FC1-X goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.8 seconds, and is the equivalent of a 1,070 horsepower machine.

The official Nitrocross races will take place August 18-19 at UMC in Grantsville. For tickets to the event, click here.

