CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It had been 39 years since Richfield High School last won a state title, but the Wildcats are back on top of 3A football.

Richfield exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Manti in the title game, 27-21, at Southern Utah University Saturday night.

Reggie Hafen hit Gage Yardley on a 72-yard catch and carry for the game-winning touchdown with 57 seconds left to give Richfield the victory. Yardley finished with seven catches for 228 yards, while Hafen threw for 404 yards and four scores, while also rushing for a touchdown for the Wildcats.

This is Richfield’s first state title since 1984.

In the 2A championship game, San Juan continued its dominance with its 37th straight victory and third consecutive state title. The Broncos took care of South Summit Saturday night, 43-28. The 37 straight wins is the third longest win streak in state history.

Zach Conway rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos, while Parker Synder threw for 209 yards and two scores, and rushed for 65 yards and another touchdown.

San Juan raced out to a 29-7 lead at the half and held on to win another championship.

In the 1A title game, Beaver blew past Enterprise, 28-6. After losing to San Juan in the 2A title game the last two years, the Beavers won its third state championship in the last five years.

Tavyn Hollingshead had 96 yards rushing and a touchdown, and also caught a 34-yard TD from Bodie Wheatley for the Beavers. Wheatley also threw a touchdown pass to Kutler Matheson.

The Beaver defense held Enterprise to just 188 yards of total offense.

Rich took home the 8-man 1A title, beating Monticello, 35-20.