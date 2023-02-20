SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Russell Westbrook will reportedly sign with the L.A. Clippers after negotiating a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook was traded to the Jazz from the L.A. Lakers two weeks ago that brought Utah a coveted 2027 first round draft pick, but had yet to report to the team.

Westbrook’s agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN about the decision to sign with the Clippers.

A nine-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, once Westbrook and the Jazz complete the buyout on the remaining $47 million owed on his expiring deal, the former NBA MVP will clear waivers and report to the Clippers, his fifth NBA team.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik had said it was possible Westbrook could play for the Jazz for the remainder of the season, but that was never a realistic option, as the Jazz are concentrating on developing its younger players.

This season, the 34-year-old Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in a sixth man role for the Lakers.