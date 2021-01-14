Reports: Urban Meyer could be next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State trustees are set to discuss the future of football coach Urban Meyer. The 20-member board plans to meet in private on Wednesday […]

(ABC4) – Former Utah Utes head coach and long-time Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer could become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Meyer and the Jaguars “are in advanced talks to see whether they can finalize a deal this week.”

Meyer has won three national championships and retired from coaching the Buckeyes after the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Head coach Doug Marrone was fired in early January by Jaquars owner Shad Khan after the team finished the season 1-15, the worst in franchise history, according to ESPN.

When Meyer coached in Utah, he recorded the best ever record for a coach’s first season with the Utes, pulling a 10-2 record. He was named the Mountain West Conference’s Coach of the Year.

In 2004, Meyer lead the undefeated Utes to a Bowl Championship Series bid. It was the first perfect season since 1930.

During his time in Utah, Meyer coach quarterback Alex Smith, who now plays with the Washington Football Team.