Jazz to host Dallas Mavericks Christmas Night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz fans are getting an extra gift Christmas Day.

The Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks the night of December 25th at Vivint Arena as one of three games on the slate. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m.

🎄 The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup! #NBAXMas #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/c52Oa3xwG9 — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

The four other Christmas games feature the L.A. Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns battling the Golden State Warriors, and the Atlanta Hawks against the New York Knicks.

The Jazz-Dallas game will be the nightcap.

The Jazz last played on Christmas Day in 2018, when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers at home, 117-96. Before that, the Jazz had not played on Christmas since 1997.

Utah went 2-1 against Dallas last season.

The NBA season will tip off October 19th.