Dwyane Wade’s son to sign with Salt Lake City G League team, reports say

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 04: Zaire Wade #2 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers catches the ball in the first half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Zaire Wade, the son of Utah Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade, is expected to sign a contract with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Jazz.

Multiple outlets have confirmed the signing, including The Athletic, Stadium, and NBA insider Shams Charania.

Wade, 19, was a point guard during his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in California – the same school as Lebron James’ son, 17-year-old Bronny. In April 2020, he transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and reclassified to the Class of 2021. According to 24/7 Sports, Wade tore a ligament in his ankle and was stuck on the sidelines much of the season at Brewster.

SLIDESHOW: Zaire Wade

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat addresses the crowd during a ceremony commemorating the final regular season home game of his career with his son, Zaire, prior to the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Zaire Wade, Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade look on during the Dwyane Wade jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BOSTON – JUNE 13: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat and son Zaire watch the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 13, 2010 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN has given Wade a scout grade of 76 out of 100 and shows he has received offers from DePaul University, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo. 247 Sports reports South Carolina has also made an offer.

By signing with the Stars, Wade would bypass playing in college. His father played college ball at Marquette University in Milwaukee in the early 2000s before skipping his senior year to enter the 2003 NBA draft. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has already shared his congratulations to Wade.

In April, Dwyane Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

For the 2020-21 season, the Salt Lake City Stars joined the rest of the G League teams in an abbreviated season played in the Orlando bubble. They ended the 15-game season with a 4-11 record.

The 2021-22 season is the team’s sixth in Salt Lake City with the first home game scheduled for November 19. The majority of this season’s games will be played at Bruin Arena on the Salt Lake Community College campus in Taylorsville with select games at Vivint Arena, home of the Jazz.

https://twitter.com/slcstars/status/1447976447021404165

In a Tuesday tweet, shortly after news broke of the reported Wade signing, the Stars announced tickets will be on sale soon.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.