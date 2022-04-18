PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team has already lost a key assistant coach in Chris Burgess, and now it appears the Cougars are losing two key contributors from last year’s team.

According to reports, Caleb Lohner and Gideon George have filed paperwork to enter the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jake Hatch of 1280 The Zone.

George, a 6-foot-6 forward, announced on April 8th that he was going to enter the NBA Draft, but left the door open to return to school, which is widely expected. George has one more year of college eligibility left.

Excited for the future!💙 pic.twitter.com/iCEETUfCFl — Gideon George (@GideonOmohkudu) April 8, 2022

George averaged a career-high 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. He started 18 of 33 games for the Cougars.

George came on strong at the end of the season in BYU’s run in the NIT, scoring 16 points against Long Beach State, and a career-high 27 against Northern Iowa.

George played two seasons at BYU after transferring from New Mexico Junior College.

Lohner, a highly touted recruit out of Wasatch Academy, struggled to live up to big expectations in two years with the Cougars. This past season, Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. He shot 42.2 percent from the field, and just 21.3 percent from three-point range.

Following the 2020-21 season, Lohner made the All-WCC Freshman Team after averaging 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Lohner originally signed with Utah coming out of high school, but changed his mind and enrolled at BYU. There is speculation that Lohner could follow Burgess back to Utah.

Neither Lohner or George have commented publicly on their intentions. Lohner’s last post on Twitter came on March 28th, when he said, “What a year. Through the ups and downs, highs and lows, I just love this game.”

What a year. Through the ups and downs, highs and lows, I just love this game.💙 pic.twitter.com/JXBzrQD5xc — Caleb Lohner (@caleblohner) March 29, 2022

Lohner and George would be the third and fourth players to leave the BYU program after last season, following Nate Hansen and Hunter Erickson.

BYU will play one more season in the West Coast Conference before joining the Big 12 Conference in the Fall of 2023.