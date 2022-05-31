SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – According an ESPN report, Quin Snyder’s tenure with the Utah Jazz could be coming to an end.

Snyder has spent the last eight seasons as Utah’s head coach, and he has two years left on his current contract. However, the Jazz have not been able to sign Snyder to an extension, and Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Snyder could end his time with the Jazz.

“While talks are described as ‘good faith’ attempts at a resolution that’ll keep Snyder, discussions with owner Ryan Smith and CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge have yet to secure the coach’s return for next season,” the report says. “Quin Snyder’s future remains unclear and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with the franchise.”

The report also says there is no timetable for reaching a decision.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said last month that he would love to see Snyder return as head coach.

“Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA,” Zanik said. “There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder.”

Snyder, who just has hip surgery shortly after the Jazz lost to Dallas in six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs, has a career record of 372-264 with Utah.

This past season, the Jazz were 49-33 and earned the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Snyder has led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, but Utah has never advanced past the second round.

In addition to Snyder’s future, the Jazz front office of Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik must decide it it wants to continue to build around its two All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, or make a blockbuster trade. The Jazz are expected to take another big luxury tax hit next season.