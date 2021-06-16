Report: Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5 against Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale defends during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The L.A. Clippers is expcted to be without guard and small forward Kawhi Leonard in Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

Leonard tweaked his knee during the Clippers’ Game 4 victory earlier this week, but not before laying down 31 points against the Jazz.

ESPN reports Leonard could be out the remainder of the series and informed his teammates late Tuesday that he would be out for Wednesday.

Game 5 – a critical game with the Jazz and clippers tied at two a piece – is at Vivint Arena.

The Jazz already hold a winning record for home playoff games, sitting at 4-1.

If the Jazz take the series, they will face the Phoenix Suns, who may be without star point guard Chris Paul. ESPN is reporting Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out indefinitely.