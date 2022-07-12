SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have already made one blockbuster trade, when they dealt Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. Could they be on the verge of making another?

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Jazz are listening to trade offers for all-star guard Donovan Mitchell.

“After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.” Wojnarowski tweeted Tuesday night.

It will take a significant offer for the Jazz to move Mitchell, who still has four years and $135 million left on a max deal he signed with Utah last year.

On Saturday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik was asked if Mitchell was an untouchable.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA,” Zanik said. “I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do. Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent [to trade Mitchell], at all.”

In his five years with the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 assists per game, and he has been an All-Star each of the last three seasons. But Utah has never made it past the second round of the playoffs.

Two weeks ago, Minnesota sent five players and four first round draft picks to Utah in exchange for Gobert, a 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and Zanik agreed with Gobert’s assessment after he was traded to Minnesota that the current window to win a championship in Utah had closed.

“We fell short, so we need to recalibrate and try to go and open up the next window,” Zanik said. “Hopefully, it’s a long one. We’ve got work to do to start that.”