SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though Jordan Clarkson is staying with the Jazz.

Multiple reports say the Jazz are finalizing a 3-year, $55-million extension to keep Clarkson, will now be under contract with Utah through the 2025-26 season. Clarkson opted into the final year of his deal on Friday, worth $14.2 million, but this new contract will replace that one.

Clarkson, who just turned 31, had a career year last season, averaging a career-high 20.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field. He helped lead the charge for a Utah team that surprised many by being in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race for much of the season.

After winning the Sixth Man of the Year after the 2020-21 season, Clarkson became a full-time starter last year, starting all 61 games he played.

In his 9-year NBA career that also includes stops with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson has averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is a career 44.0 percent shooter, 33.8 from three-point distance.

Clarkson joins a Jazz backcourt that now includes Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kris Dunn and rookie Keyonte George.