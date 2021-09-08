Report: BYU to the Big 12 considered “a formality”

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier, left, celebrates with offensive lineman James Empey after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s long-awaited invite to join a Power-5 conference may be finally coming to an end.

According to a Yahoo report, the Big 12 Conference presidents are expected to approve of inviting BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to join the conference.

Sources: A Big 12 presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU into the league. The vote is largely considered a formality. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2021

A CBSSports.com report says that expansion with the four schools will receive a “rubber stamp” approval.

Even since leaving the Mountain West Conference in 2011, BYU has played as an independent in football and in the West Coast Conference in its other sports.

The move to the Big 12 would be for all BYU sports. BYU and the other three schools have reportedly already submitted applications to join the Big 12.

BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF would join Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Baylor and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas and Oklahoma announced last month they will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

It is unclear if BYU would join the Big 12 in 2022 or wait until 2023. The Cougars already have a 12-game football schedule set for 2022. But as an independent, BYU has more freedom than UCF, Houston and Cincinnati, which would likely have to wait to leave the American Athletic Conference and join in 2024.

The Big 12 has operated with just ten teams since 2010. With 12 teams now on the horizon again, the Big 12 is expected to keep its Power-5 status.

Going into Week 2 of the college football season, Cincinnati is ranked 7th in the nation, while Iowa State is 9th. Baylor won the NCAA men’s basketball championship in April.