Report: BYU to face Notre Dame in Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – On the day of its 2021 season opener, it appears as though BYU has agreed to a big game in 2022.

Nearly a decade after its last meeting, BYU will reportedly face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022, finally fulfilling the final game of a 3-game Shamrock Series agreement that was begun in 2012. The story was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

BYU played two games against the Fighting Irish in South Bend in 2012 and 2013, both victories by Notre Dame, and have been waiting to play in the final game of the three-game series.

But scheduling conflicts have prevented the two schools from agreeing to play the final game for several years.

BYU will face Arizona at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of 57,000 fans.

With Notre Dame on the docket, BYU now has a full 12-game schedule in 2022. In addition to the neutral site game against the Fighting Irish, the Cougars will host Tennessee, Boise State, South Florida, UNLV, Rice and Southern Utah next year, and travel to USC, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas, UCF and Utah State.

Reports surfaced on Friday that BYU was going to receive and invite to join the Big 12 Conference, along with Houston, Cincinnati and USF, as soon as next week. The Cougars are in the process of submitting an application.

BYU could join the Big 12 in all sports as soon as 2022, but that may be delayed if BYU intends to play its current football schedule.

No specifics on the date of the game have been released, but both teams have open dates on October 8th and October 29th.