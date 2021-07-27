Report: Aaron Rodgers arrives at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Not too long after flying into Green Bay, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has now made his way to Lambeau Field.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was pictured in the stadium’s parking lot. Rodgers landed in Green Bay last night and has now made his way to Lambeau Field.

Over a majority of the summer, there have been reports of Rodgers and his frustration with the team and his desire to play elsewhere.

Rodgers has spent his career with the Packers and is coming off an MVP season where he threw 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Tuesday is the day that veterans are required to report for Training Camp. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero showed a video of Rodgers making his way into the stadium.

Last month, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love said he wasn’t letting the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers change his own offseason approach. As a rookie, Love didn’t play a single down and never participated in any preseason games due to the pandemic.

“My mindset this whole offseason’s been to get ready, get myself ready, and that’s been my mindset since I got here,” Love said in June. “Whether Aaron was here or not here, that’s going to be my mindset regardless, because I have to get myself ready to play and be able to go out there and take charge of the team and be able to perform at a high level and do my best so everybody else can do their jobs as well.”

Love has been considered Rodgers’ eventual successor ever since the Packers traded up four spots in last year’s draft to take the former Utah State quarterback with the 26th overall pick.