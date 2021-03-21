Red Rocks win Pac-12 Championships with 197.725

West Valley City, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Thanks to three season-high event scores, number 6 Utah posted a season-high 197.725 to sit at the top of the team standings and be crowned the undisputed Pac-12 champions with both the regular season and postseason titles.

Maile O’Keefe posted a 39.700 in the all-around to earn the outright Pac-12 all-around title. It was fitting for the Ute sophomore to collect four-of-five titles in the conference championship. As she dominating the meet after a standout season that earned her the 2021 Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year award.

Abby Paulson had an uncharacteristic fall on the uneven bars in the leadoff spot, Alani Sabado and Alexia Burch both scored 9.775s. Emilie Leblanc posted a 9.875 that took the pressure off of O’Keefe and Cristal Isa. They both scored 9.950’s as the Red Rocks posted a season-high 49.325 on the bars.

Utah sat in second place following the first rotation, the beam set wasted no time as they took the lead after exploding for a season-high 49.675. O’Keefe, Paulson and Isa collected 9.95s with Adrienne Randall adding a 9.925.

With the lead just .050 over UCLA, the floor lineup rattled off Utah’s third-straight season-high event score. Lucy Stanhope put up a 9.90 before three Red Rock gymnasts, Jaedyn Rucker, Sydney Soloski, and O’Keefe posted 9.950’s to score a 49.675 for the Utes.

Utah had a comfortable lead going into Vault. O’Keefe and Isa score 9.85’s as they finish with a 49.050 to secure its first Pac-12 Championship since 2017.

Utah is set to host the 2021 Salt Lake City NCAA Gymnastics Regional on Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. The Utes will find out what teams will join the regional this Monday, March 22 during the NCAA Selection Show at 3 p.m. MT on NCAA.com.