Red Rocks put up season-high, place Third in NCAA Championships

Utah scored its highest score at the NCAA Championships in program history today in the final with its 197.9875.

FORT WORTH, Texas (ABC 4 Sports) – The Utah gymnastics team left it all out on the floor Saturday afternoon, recording a season-high and the program’s best score at the NCAA Championships in history to end the season in third place. Utah posted a 197.9875 to collect its best finish at the NCAA Championships since 2015.

Utah kept it close wire to wire, but in the end placed third behind first-time national champions Michigan (198.250), who recorded the third-highest winning team score in NCAA history, and Oklahoma (198.1625), who placed second. Florida rounded out the final four with a score of 197.1375.

Utah started on the uneven bars, putting up a solid score of 49.425. Maile O’Keefe scored a 9.9375 and Cristal Isa added a 9.90 for the Red Rocks.



Through the first rotation, Utah sat in third place behind the Sooners and Wolverines. Utah then earned the best beam score at NCAAs in program history with a huge 49.700. Utah put up three-straight scores of 9.9375 after Isa, Abby Paulson, and Adrienne Randal started off strong. O’Keefe exploded with a meet high 9.9875 to end the rotation.

Despite the stellar beam set, Utah still sat in third place at the halfway mark. Jaedyn Rucker and O’Keefe lead Utah on the floor, both posting 9.925’s and senior Sydney Soloski put up a 9.8875.

Heading into the final event, the Utes trailed first place by just 0.1625 points. The Utes needed some huge scores on vault to win a National Championship. The vaulters put up a 49.3875 after strong ends to the rotation by Rucker and Alexia Burch. Rucker won the vault title today with a career-high 9.9875. Burch also had a phenomenal routine, scoring a 9.9375 after she stuck her vault.

It wasn’t enough though as Michigan closed out a tremendous meet on beam to take the win, while Oklahoma’s floor set pulled in a runner-up finish.

Utah ends the season with a Pac-12 Championship, Pac-12 Regular Season Championship, NCAA Regional win, and a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships as the only team to qualify for every NCAA Championship in history.