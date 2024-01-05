SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #4 Utah gymnastics team got the Carly Dockendorf era off to a great start with an easy victory over Boise State Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Maile O’Keefe scored a perfect 10 on the beam, as the Red Rocks cruised to a 197.300 to 194.350 victory over the Broncos.

“What an amazing night tonight,” Dockendorf said after her first career victory. “Just immensely proud of this team. We scored higher than we did last year at the opening meet and I don’t even think the scores reflected the performance we had tonight. The quality routines we had were exactly what we see in practice each day and that’s exactly what we were asking for.”

Makenna Smith was the only Ute gymnast to compete in all four events and won the all-around title with a cumulative score of 39.325.

Smith scored a 9.90 on the vault to get the Utes off to a good start. O’Keefe adn Grace McCallum had the high score son the bars, with both turning in performances of 9.925.

O’Keefe then wowed the crowd by extending her own school record with her 11th career perfect 10 on the beam. O’Keefe is the defending national champion in the event. McCallum and Abby Paulson both scored 9.875s as the Utes built an insurmountable lead.

But Utah’s best routine Friday night was on the floor, where they scored a 49.450. O’Keefe had the high score with a 9.95, while McCallum had a 9.90. Smith and Jaylene Gilstrap both turned in 9.875s.

Utah will next compete against #1 Oklahoma, #3 LSU and #5 UCLA in the ESPN Events Invitational at the Maverik Center Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m.