Red-hot Jazz pull away from Clippers for 8th straight win, 124-103

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Four Jazz players scored at least 20 points, as Utah pulled away from the L.A. Clippers Wednesday night for its eighth straight win, 124-103.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, while Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 17 rebounds as the Jazz stayed unbeaten in the month of December.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points off the bench, while Bojan Bogdanovic made 6 of 7 three-pointers and finished with 20 points.

Mitchell made 10 of 15 shots from the floor to go along with a team-high six assists.

Utah, the top-ranked offense in the NBA, made 52.8 percent of its shots from the field, while the defense forced 16 turnovers.

The Jazz tipped off a 6-game homestand with its 20th win of the season.

Marcus Morris had 24 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 for the Clippers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

This was the first meeting between the Jazz and the Clippers since Los Angeles eliminated Utah from the NBA Playoffs in six games last season.

Mitchell scored 13 in the third quarter and powered a 9-0 burst that gave the Jazz their largest lead of the game at 87-70 on his 3-pointer.

The Clippers battled back to within single digits several times but never could get closer than seven. The Jazz, usually Mitchell, had an answer each time as they were able to penetrate for inside baskets or dish out to an open perimeter shooter.

The Jazz put the game out of reach when Bogdanovic hit two corners 3s around Gobert’s block of Morris. Clarkson hit another 3-pointer and Gobert had an emphatic follow dunk to make it 119-97 for the Jazz with 3:49 remaining.

Utah next hosts San Antonio Friday night at 7:00 p.m.