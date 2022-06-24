SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood will be out 2-3 months after undergoing surgery on his injured adductor. Wood suffered the injury in the first half of RSL’s 2-0 victory over San Jose on Saturday

In his second season with RSL, the former USMNT member is tied for the team lead in goals this season with three.

“This combined procedure puts Bobby in the best position to heal fully and to return this season,” said RSL Senior Director of Athlete Health and Performance Theron Enns. “The exact timeline for his return to the field will be determined later as his rehabilitation progresses, but typically this combined adductor surgery will allow Bobby to return in 8-10 weeks. RSL will update his progress in the coming weeks.”

Wood has scored five goals in 31 games played during his two seasons in Utah, including three in his first 15 games of the current 2022 season, tying him with FW Sergio Cordova and DF Justen Glad for the 2022 team lead. Two of Wood’s goals this year served as game-winners, in the 1-0 home win on March 5 over Seattle and the 3-0 home win on May 28 against Houston.

RSL is also without last year’s leading scorer Damir Kreilach, who is expected to miss the entire year after undergoing back surgery.

RSL (8-4-4), off to its best start in franchise history, is back on the home field Saturday against the Columbus Crew.