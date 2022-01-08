Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak announces he is not coming back next season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After 5 years and an electric last season with Real Salt Lake (RSL), the captain of the team, Albert Rusnak, has announced that he will not be returning to play for RSL next year.

He announced on his Instagram, “I want to take the time to let everyone know that the last 5 years playing in front of you and representing the Claret-and-Cobalt has truly been an honor.”

He expresses that the he and his team, along with the fans, “overcame many obstacles, in the face of immeasurable odds.”

Real Salt Lake went on an improbable run last season, staging three consecutive dramatic finishes to get to the Western Conference Final, where they eventually lost the Portland Timbers.

It was still an incredible late-season run by RSL, who scored in the final 30 seconds to beat Sporting Kansas City to get into the playoffs on the final game of the regular season. Real Salt Lake then beat Seattle on penalty kicks after failing to register a single shot. Finally, Bobby Wood scored the game-winning goal for RSL in stoppage time to upset Sporting KC in playoffs.

Rusnak was in a contract year, while the team could be bought in the coming months as Major League Soccer orchestrates a sale.

The team captain wrote at the end of his announcement, “Thank you for your passion, support, and the love you expressed to me, my family, and the team.”

For more information on Real Salt Lake, click here.