SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It had been 56 days since Real Salt Lake’s last loss. But RSL’s 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to CF Monterrey of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup Wednesday night at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake will still move on to the knockout round of the Leagues Cup, which features MLS teams along with Liga MX clubs, with a Monterrey win or draw against Seattle on Sunday. Real Salt Lake will be eliminated only if Seattle beats Monterrey by four or more goals.

RSL defeated Seattle in its first Leagues Cup match on Saturday, 3-0.

RSL didn’t help themselves out early as defender Justen Glad accidentally kicked in an own goal in the eighth minute of the contest to put Real in an early hole.

Then Germán Berterame took over. The Monterrey star scored twice, once in the 13th minute off a crossing pass from Érick Aguirre, and another off a free kick by Maximiliano Meza in the 74th minute to secure the victory.

Real Salt Lake had plenty of scoring chances, most notably when Chicho Arango’s header hit the crossbar in the 70th minute that would have cut the deficit to 2-1.

Gavin Beavers kept the score somewhat respectable, as the 18-year-old RSL goalkeeper made three spectacular saves.

Real Salt Lake had scored 12 goals in its last four games, but were shut out for the first time since June 10, a span of nine matches.

If RSL advances, as is expected, they would host Club Leon of Liga MX August 4th.