Rio Tinto opening to near-full capacity in mid-June

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Home matches at Rio Tinto Stadium will open to near-full capacity in mid-June.

Real Salt Lake made the announcement to its Season Ticket Members on Thursday. The first near-full capacity starting with RSL’s June 18 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“We are excited to welcome as many fans as we can safely have in our stadium to bring the electric atmosphere that has made Rio Tinto Stadium among the best in Major League Soccer,” RSL Interim President John Kimball says. “The health and well-being of our fans, players and staff remain the top priority. We are continuing to follow the safety protocols of Major League Soccer and the Utah Health Department and are working closely with both to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone who comes to our stadium to enjoy a match.”

Masks are recommended, but not required, for fans after RSL lifted their mask requirement in May. RSL says they will continue to offer seating areas in the stadium where masks will be required for fans.

Season Ticket Members will receive an email with more details on being back in their seats for matches.

Tickets for remaining matches this season will go on sale on Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at RSL.com/tickets.

Vivint Arena recently expanded to full-capacity seating ahead of Round 2 of the Utah Jazz’s playoff games.