SALT LAKE CITY (abc4) – Real Salt Lake is starting a new, charitable initiative and wants the community to get involved!

The club is offering commemorative, limited edition pins for sale in its pro shop and online. The pins run $15 and $5 of it goes to a charitable fund. For example, this month’s pin is of the lucky duck that landed on the field in 2018.

The money goes toward the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in Montana. It helps animals rehabilitate before they are released back into the wild.

“I never expected it to really get this big but it has been really incredible to see the feedback and love behind it,” said Jennifer Rosa, team store manager Real Salt Lake.

“We think it is a great way for us to have a great fun time selling our merch and creating cool fun, new ideas and it is a way for us to give back,” Thomas Warren Director of Merchandise for RSL’s Team Store told ABC4.

The club says it’ll change pins every month and also choose a different charitable cause every month. Last month they donated money to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and next month the money goes to the Utah Food Bank.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these pins, click here.