MLS season to resume with tournament in Orlando July 8th

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Major League Soccer is officially coming back.

MLS unveiled its plans for returning to play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the league set to resume on July 8 with what it is calling the MLS is Back Tournament.

All 26 MLS teams will participate in the competition, which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, just outside Orlando, Florida.

No fans will be allowed to watch the games in person, but all games will either be live streamed or televised.

“We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play. We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”

Real Salt Lake, which played two draws before the season was suspended on March 12th, will earn won of the top six seeds in the tournament due to its finish in the 2019 season.

The tournament will consist of a group stage with each team playing three matches, followed by a knockout stage. The final will be played Aug. 11. The teams will be divided into a total of six groups, with the top two teams in each group, plus the four best third-place finishers qualifying for the round of 16.

Games from the group stage will count towards the regular season. The winner of the tournament will earn an automatic bid to the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Tournament.

The winner would replace the berth previously awarded to the MLS regular-season points leader in the conference opposite of the 2020 Supporters’ Shield winner. In addition to matches that count in the regular-season standings and the Champions League berth, players will have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool. All told, 54 games will be played over four weeks.

Teams will head to Orlando starting on June 24, though arrival dates will vary because most teams will prefer to train in their home market. Teams must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.

The Western Conference will have three groups, each consisting of four teams. For the remainder of the 2020 MLS season, Nashville SC will be moved to the Eastern Conference. The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one consisting of six teams and two consisting of four teams each.

As the host club, Orlando City SC will be given the top seed in Group A, which will be the six-team group, and will play in the first match on July 8. The five remaining seeds will be the four semifinalists from the 2019 MLS Cup playoffs — Atlanta United, LAFC, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC — and Real Salt Lake, which had the next-highest points total in the Western Conference from the 2019 season. The draw for the tournament is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Initially there will be three matches held per day at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.

Once the MLS is Back Tournament is over, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the MLS Cup playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup. The dates are still to be determined for the playoffs and MLS Cup, while the final number of matches and the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season will be announced in the coming weeks.

In a bid to maintain the health and safety of players, staff and other support personnel, MLS, in conjunction with the league’s infectious disease experts, have developed a COVID-19 testing plan that will be implemented for the entire MLS is Back Tournament. In addition, MLS will make a contribution of serology (antibodies) tests to Central Florida residents beginning June 18.

Here are the key dates to the MLS is Back Tournament:

June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida

July 8: Group stage begins

July 25-28: Round-of-16

July 30- Aug. 1: Quarterfinals

Aug. 5-6: Semifinals

Aug. 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final