Marcelo Silva scores in 71st minute as RSL rallies for 1-1 draw against Minnesota

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since May 4th, Real Salt Lake did not come away with three points at home.

But the way they rallied to earn a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United Saturday night, RSL will gladly take the one point.

Marcelo Silva scored on a volley from Jefferson Savarino in the 71st minute as RSL salvaged a point against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

JSavarino gathered a clearance attempt and crossed it to Silva, who finished with a volley from the middle of the penalty area.

“They were marking a zone and the first shot in the box looked a little long,” Silva said through a translator. “Minnesota started to get closer to the goal and I had the position to be alongside him and was able to score the goal. It was a good position that I had with Savarino. He gave me the pass that gave me the opportunity to score.”

“Marcelo is somebody who I can relate to because he’s cut from the same cloth as me,” said RSL head coach Mike Petke. “He’s a no-nonsense, hard-working, hard-tackling type of defender who knows what he’s good at and knows what he’s not good at. He cleans up the ball, gets the ball to somebody who can make a difference.”

After a scoreless first half, Darwin Quintero gave Minnesota United (10-7-4) the lead in the 57th minute. Mason Toye headed Jan Gregus’ corner toward goal but right of the target and Quintero slipped behind the defense to redirect it into the net from close range.

Minnesota almost regained the lead in the 88th minute when a shot by Jan Gregus hit the post.

Nick Rimando made three saves for RSL, while the offense generated just three shots on goal.

“I take fault for a bit of the lackluster because it was lackluster, it was a bit uninspiring,” Petke said about his team’s play. “I know it wasn’t because my players don’t care, or my players didn’t want to put in the work.”

Jefferson Savarino had an assist in RSL’s 1-1 draw

Real Salt Lake (9-9-3) stays above the playoff line in 7th place in the Western Conference.

Next up, Real Salt Lake will participate in its first-ever Leagues Cup match against UANL Tigres on Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium. The club will return to MLS regular season action on Saturday, July 27 when it visits FC Dallas.