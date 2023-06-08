SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another professional sports trophy could make its home in Salt Lake City in September, with Real Salt Lake having the right to potentially host the final – and Lionel Messi – at America First Field.

After its nervy win over LA Galaxy on Wednesday in front of over 20,000 fans in attendance, Real Salt Lake advanced to the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – the oldest running soccer competition in the United States.

The win put RSL one step closer to bringing more silverware to Utah. In 2009, Real Salt Lake became Utah’s first professional sports team to win a trophy, beating LA Galaxy in a penalty shootout to win the MLS Cup. Now, for the first time since 2015, RSL is just two wins away from winning the U.S. Open Cup and adding another trophy to the case.

Maybe even more exciting for Utah soccer fans, RSL is just one win away from potentially hosting Lionel Messi, who is largely considered one of the best to play soccer – or football, depending on who you ask.

In a blockbuster announcement, Messi announced on Wednesday that he would be making the move to the United States to play for Inter Miami in Florida. While the deal isn’t finalized yet, it is expected to be a done deal long before the U.S. Open Cup Final in September.

Real Salt Lake won priority to host the U.S. Open Cup Final during a draw on Thursday. All the team has to do is beat Houston Dynamo in the semifinal on Aug. 23 in Texas.

On the other side of the bracket, if Florida’s Inter Miami advances to the final, RSL would host Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in a battle for the trophy.

There is still work to be done but should the final between Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami final come to fruition, it would be arguably one of the biggest matchups in recent Utah sports history.