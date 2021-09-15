Real Salt Lake wins wild shootout in San Jose, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – In the wildest game of the season, Real Salt Lake rallied late to beat the San Jose Earthquakes, 4-3.

Rubio Rubin scored two goals, the game-winner coming in the 81st minute, as RSL moved into sixth place in the MLS Western Conference with the victory.

Rubin scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, and Real Salt Lake somehow overcame a brilliant hat trick from Javier “Chofis” Lopez Wednesday night at PayPal Park.

Albert Rusnak and Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake, which snapped a five-match away losing streak and seven-match road winless run.

Meanwhile, the Quakes fell six points adrift of the West playoff line after losing their second straight at home and sixth overall. This despite a 79-minute shift from Chofis that was easily one of the best individual offensive displays in MLS this season, given the exceptional nature of each of his three goals that brought his team-leading total to eight for the season.

San Jose had late chances at a leveler even after the influential Mexican’s night ended. But David Ochoa denied Jackson Yuiell from close range and pushed away Oswaldo Alanis’ ferocious effort from distance, both during nine minutes of second-half stoppage time.

The night might also have finished differently had Nima Saghafi’s red card to Damir Kreilach been upheld. But after Saghafi watched a Video Review of Kreilach’s arm catching Tanner Beason in the neck area during an aerial challenge, he reduced the booking to a yellow.

Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) next hosts the Seattle Sounders Saturday night at 7:30 p.m at Rio Tinto Stadium.