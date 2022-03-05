SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a two-hour weather delay, it took less than two minutes for Real Salt Lake to score its first goal of the season and beat the Seattle Sounders Saturday night, 1-0.

With score still tied 0-0, the match was interrupted in the 43rd minute due to lightning in the area, delaying the contest for over two hours before the sides re-took the field and played out the final two minutes of the first half.

Following an abbreviated five-minute halftime intermission, Real Salt Lake struck virtually immediately following the second-half restart on the snowy turf of Rio Tinto Stadium after switching to an orange ball.

In the 46th minute, Mikael Chang flipped a pass into the box, and Bobby Wood had a clean shot at close range. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei made the initial stop, but Wood booted in his own rebound for the only goal of the match.

Zac MacMath earned his second straight shutout, stopping all four shots on goal.

Seattle had a couple good looks at an equalizer from Fredy Montero and Reed Baker-Whiting that were each denied by RSL goalkeeper MacMath.

RSL (1-0-1) outshot Seattle 16-8, and placed six shots on frame.

Former RSL captain Albert Rusnak, who played five seasons in Utah, made his return to Rio Tinto Stadium for the Sounders, and was largely booed by RSL fans virtually every time he touched the ball.

Real Salt Lake next plays at New England Saturday, March 12th.