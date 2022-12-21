SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake has traded one of its best homegrown talents.

RSL has dealt defender Aaron Herrera to CF Montreal in exchange for a total of $500,000 in General Allocation Money, a 2023 international roster spot and Montréal’s natural first-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft (25th overall).

The RSL GAM acquired from CF Montréal is split into $350,000 in 2023, with the additional $150,000 conveying in 2024. RSL may also retain a percentage of a future transfer fee for Herrera, should his fee meet a certain threshold.

Herrera, 25, notched 27 appearances for Real Salt Lake in the most recent MLS season, including 25 as a starter. A native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Herrera collected three assists in 2,267 minutes played during the 2022 campaign. The outside back signed with RSL in 2017 as the Club’s 16th Homegrown Player (of a current MLS-high 36 total HGs) following two seasons at the Univ. of New Mexico, where Herrera matriculated following several years at the RSL Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.

During his MLS career with RSL, Herrera played a total of 132 reg. season and playoff games, including 127 starts, amassing more than 11,000 minutes. The second RSL Homegrown to reach 100 career MLS appearances (DF Justen Glad), Herrera has scored one goal and added 19 assists in his MLS career, including 11 assists during the 2021 season.