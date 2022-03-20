SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The magical start to the season continues for Real Salt Lake.

Tate Schmitt scored his second game-winning goal in as many games to lift Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over visiting Nashville SC on Saturday night.

“I’m pumped, it’s a long time coming,” said Schmitt, who scored the game-winner last week at New England. “It’s always said that, ‘there’s no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs,’ so it’s just step by step. Getting to where you need to be, it’s all about timing. I’ve been patient, working hard, and finding my opportunities so I’m happy.”

Bobby Wood also scored his second of the season for Salt Lake (3-0-1, 10 points), which assumed the top spot in the Western conference.

Zac MacMath made seven saves to preserve RSL’s third consecutive win.

“Some of those saves, I’m not really thinking,” MacMath said. “It’s just, I’m there, and I’m making the save. Now I can kind of attribute that to my confidence. Being in the right place at the right time, and just making quick decisions where I don’t actually have to think. I attribute that to my confidence just because my confidence has risen the last four games.”

After Wood opened the match with a goal in the second minute, Walker Zimmerman found the equalizer off a set piece for Nashville (1-1-2, 4 points), which has lost two in a row and is midway through an eight-match road trip to begin the season before opening a new stadium.

The 24-year-old Schmitt had never scored in MLS prior to his stoppage-time winner in last week’s 3-2 win at New England.

In his 14th MLS appearance, his heroics arrived nine minutes after halftime.

Nashville cleared the danger from an initial RSL corner kick. But on the second phase of play, Maikel Chang curled a cross from the right that bounded between multiple bodies on the way to the back post.

Schmitt met it by hammering a half-volley past goalkeeper Joe Willis from close range.

The visitors pressed for an equalizer, with MacMath intervening on several occasions, including a reflex save of Hany Mukhtar in the 56th minute and a sure-handed stop of Daniel Lovitz’ flashing header 21 minutes later.

Wood gave Real Salt Lake the lead after only two minutes when he reached Justin Meram’s corner kick at the near corner of the 6-yard box and powered a header beyond Willis.

Nashville went on the front foot and were rewarded with Zimmerman’s leveler 23 minutes later from another dead-ball situation.

This time it was Zimmerman leaping higher than Wood to meet Mukhtar’s free kick from the right and drive his own header past McMath.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “We are in the process of really trying to build a culture, and we have plenty of examples of what phenomenal culture looks like. From my perspective, all the soccer stuff aside, if you don’t have the right character and mentality, then we wouldn’t have the chance. It’s a game that is unforgiving, and you have to earn the right in these games. I can go through a list of things we didn’t have, but I’ll tell you what we did have: character and mentality.”

Real Salt Lake next heads on the road against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m.