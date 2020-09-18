Real Salt Lake signs leading scorer Damir Kreilach to multi-year extension

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s leading scorer is sticking around for a few more years.

RSL announced today that the club has signed Damir Kreilach to a multi-year contract extension that will see him remain at the club through the 2022 season with an option for the 2023 season.



“From the moment I came to Real Salt Lake, it felt like I was at home,” Kreilach said in a statement. “Everyone welcomed me and my family. At the end of the day, it’s not only about soccer. It’s about life. I’m happy to stay here and continue to be part of the RSL family,” Kreilach said. “I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches as well as staff and fans. I’m looking forward to giving my best on and off the field and be a role model for other young players. And of course I’m looking forward to winning something for RSL because that is what this club and these fans deserve.”

A message from Dami ❤️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1HZqaKQ69r — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 18, 2020



Originally signed prior to the 2018 season, Kreilach has scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists in 76 MLS regular season matches for RSL. Through 11 matches this season, he is the club’s leading scorer with five goals, also adding one assist. In addition to his regular season success, Kreilach also has four goals and one assist in five matches in the MLS Cup Playoffs.



“When you’re out signing an international player and investing heavily in that player and want them to come in and make an impact, he’s exactly what you’re looking for,” RSL General Manager Elliot Fall said. “He’s a professional. He’s a culture setter. He leads by example. And he produces. He steps up in every big moment. You look at the big moments in the last three years for RSL, Damir plays a role in nearly every one of them. That says all you need to know about him.”



“He loves the club and gives everything every single day that he shows up for the club, for his teammates and for the staff,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “That’s a unique characteristic to have and we are lucky to have him.”



Coming off a 5-0 loss to Colorado last Saturday, Real Salt Lake returns to the field on Saturday, squaring off with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.