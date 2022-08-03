SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Three days before playing LAFC, Real Salt Lake has acquired one of its top forwards.

Real Salt Lake has acquired 26-year-old Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money divided across 2022 ($150,000) and 2023 ($100,000). Should various performance and/or contractual milestones be reached by Musovski with Real Salt Lake, additional GAM will be relayed to LAFC.

During three seasons (2020-22) with LAFC, Musovski scored 11 goals and added five assists in just 1,842 minutes across 53 MLS regular-season appearances (17 starts). The Las Vegas, Nev., native was named MLS Player of the Week late in the 2020 campaign following a two-goal performance against Seattle. This season, Musovski has started six of his 16 appearances, scoring twice and adding one assist in 507 MLS minutes, while also adding two goals and an assist in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action.

Drafted with the No. 30 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by San Jose Earthquakes out of UNLV, Musovski scored 16 goals in 40 appearances with Reno 1868 of the USL Championship in the 2018/2019 seasons. Including his five goals in 15 USL appearances on loan to Las Vegas Lights from LAFC, the 6-0, 170-lb. striker boasts 32 professional goals in a total of 108 appearances across the United States’ top two professional divisions in five years.

“I’m really excited to be joining Real Salt Lake, a team that I’ve gotten to know well during my time in Major League Soccer, said Musovski, who last appeared for LAFC on July 8 in a 3-2 win over LA Galaxy, starting but coming off with a hamstring strain in the 43rd minute at Banc of California Stadium. “I’m looking forward to coming in soon and helping the team make the push for the playoffs.”

“We are excited to add a dynamic striker in Danny who provides an additional goal-scoring threat on our roster and fits into our style of play,” said Real Salt Lake Technical Director Kurt Schmid. “We’ve monitored him closely since his days in college, and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”