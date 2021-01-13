Real Salt Lake signs 16-year-old Herriman native Jeff Dewsnup

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jeff Dewsnup grew up in Herriman dreaming of playing for Real Salt Lake.

His dreams have come true.

RSL announced the signing of the 16-year-old goalkeeper as a Homegrown Player, making him the youngest player to sign for the MLS club.

“It feels amazing to be able to sign with the team I’ve supported my whole life,” Dewsnup said. “I’ve always looked up to the other homegrown players in the club and have wanted to be just like them. It just feels like a dream come true.”

Dewsnup, who’s been called up to U-15 and U-17 US youth national teams, has been on the Real Monarchs matchday roster as a backup goalkeeper for USL Championship games. He also trained significantly with RSL’s first team during the 2020 season.

He will most likely play with the Real Monarchs this coming season.

“He’s a very talented goalkeeper and we had a specific plan for him,” head coach Freddy Juarez said in a release. “We will continue to work with him to make sure he continues on that path to the first team. I want to thank all of the academy coaches that have helped Jeff’s development. That’s critical. He’s gotten a high degree of coaching.”

Dewsnup is the first Herriman, Utah, native to attend RSL’s academy and then sign an MLS contract. That’s where the club’s academy facility is located, leading to Dewsnup becoming their 24th academy signing.

“Jeff is a fantastic young goalkeeper with an extremely bright future in the game,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “We are thrilled that that future will be in Claret and Cobalt. As a Herriman native, he is a further testament to our investment in development and soccer in our community.”

RSL currently have three other goalkeepers under contract, with Zac MacMath and Andrew Putna seeing the majority of first-team minutes in 2020. They also have US youth international David Ochoa, a 19-year-old Homegrown Player.