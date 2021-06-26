Real Salt Lake settles for disappointing 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In a game where Real Salt Lake dominated from the opening whistle a 1-1 draw at home has to leave a sour taste in their mouths.

RSL created chances early and often, in the 10th minute they were awarded a corner kick. Albert Rusnak put in a great ball and defender Justen Glad headed his first goal of the season home to give Real Salt Lake the 1-0 lead.

“If you get a set piece opportunity you want to give yourself a chance to get to the end of it and it all comes down to the service and I think Albert has really picked it up, said RSL head coach Freddy Juarez. “He’s putting it in spots that cause the opponent a lot of danger and he got a fantastic assist from it today.”

RSL had plenty of chances to do damage on corner kicks, they had 14 opportunities during the match.

They continued to be aggressive in the first half, with multiple chances to increase their lead before the halftime break, but they were unable to score and entered halftime up 1-0.

In the second half Houston found a counter attack and were able to capitalize.

in the 52nd minute Maximiliano Urruti curled home a shot from inside the penalty area, evening the match at 1.

“We’ve obviously been in that situation before. I feel like we were on top of them the whole game and then they got one half chance and they put it away,” said Glad. “It’s just kind of soft. We’ll have to figure it out. We either have to get a second goal or shut it down in the back completely because we need to start dropping points at home.”

RSL had an opportunity for the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute when Damir Kreilach’s header from the center of the penalty area was saved by Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric.

Chances for both sides would follow, the best coming from Houston’s Ariel Lassiter, who had a breakaway effort in stoppage time that was saved by David Ochoa to help RSL to the home draw.

RSL outshot Houston 21 to seven with RSL leading in shots on goal nine to three.

RSL also won the possession battle, holding the ball for 57 percent of the match compared to 43 for the Dynamo.

This was Real Salt Lake’s third game in nine days getting four points out of those three matches.

Real Salt Lake will be back in action on July 3rd, at Rio Tinto taking on LAFC.