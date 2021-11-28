Real Salt Lake scores in stoppage time to advance to Western Conference Final

Real Salt Lake players celebrate after their MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Incredibly, Real Salt Lake is now one win away from returning to the MLS Cup.

Late substitution Bobby Wood scored the winning goal in stoppage time, as RSL shocked Sporting Kansas City Sunday afternoon in the Western Conference Semifinal, 2-1.

BOBBY FREAKING WOOD ARE YOU JOKING pic.twitter.com/y4EXhJ9rrZ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 28, 2021

Sporting KC took a 1-0 lead into the half on a penalty kick by Johnny Russell after a foul in the box by Aaron Herrera.

RSL stayed down a goal until the 72nd minute when another sub, Anderson Julio, found the back of the net off a cross from Andrew Brody to level the match at one goal apiece.

Real Salt Lake appeared to be headed to a second straight overtime, until yet another substitute, Justin Meram, found Wood near the goal, and Wood, whose goal set off a wild celebration. Wood scored only twice in 17 regular-season appearances for RSL this season.

As the 7th seed, RSL will now travel to 4th-seeded Portland next weekend to decide the Western Conference champion next Sunday.

BUILT DIFFERENT 😤 pic.twitter.com/hca6qx05lx — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 28, 2021

Sporting KC lost for the third time in as many games against Salt Lake this season.

Real Salt Lake outshot the hosts 11-5 overall and 5-2 in shots on frame.

This has been an incredible late-season run for Real Salt Lake, who needed a goal in the 95th minute against Sporting KC just to get into the playoffs. RSL then beat Seattle in penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Portland, which upset Colorado to reach the Conference Final, won all three meetings over RSL this year, outscoring them, 12-4.

RSL has not been to MLS Cup since 2013.