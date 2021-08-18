Real Salt Lake scores in 88th minute to beat Houston, 2-1

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It looked like Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo were going to play to a draw for the third time this season.

But Anderson Julio was not fit to be tied.

Julio, a substitution in the 80th minute, scored the game-winning goal in the 88th, as RSL pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Dynamo at a rainy Rio Tinto Stadium Wednesday night.

RSL opened the scoring in the 6th minute when Bobby Wood made a run, leaving a pass for Justin Meram, who buried his first goal of the season in the far corner of the net.

Despite several Houston chances in the first half, RSL was able to keep that one-goal lead at the break.

But the Dynamo’s Fafa Picault leveled the match on a header in the 51st minute off a corner kick assist from Darwin Ceran. That would be Houston’s only shot on frame.

Mikael Chang subbed in midway through the second half for RSL, and had a couple of good scoring chances, but was turned away both times. Damir Kreilach also had a point blank shot turned away by Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric.

But in the 87th, Julio scored his fourth goal of the season off a touch from Rubio Rubin to give RSL three points at home.

Real Salt Lake (7-6-6) moves into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference. They’ll next play at Colorado Saturday night.