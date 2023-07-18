HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – This might not be the best time for Real Salt Lake to take a one month break from Major League Soccer play. RSL is currently on a 9-game unbeaten streak and has moved into a tie for second place in the Western Conference.

But RSL is now preparing for the Leagues Cup, which pits all 29 MLS teams with all 18 Liga MX teams.

“It’s a good time to switch it up,” said RSL midfielder Diego Luna, who scored two goals against New York on Saturday. “We’ll switch the format into playing a different event, and continue the same mentality going into this tournament.”

In years past, the Mexican teams have played friendlies against MLS teams, but this four week long tournament shows how much MLS has improved over the last several years.

“I think this league is growing at an amazing clip,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “The level of play has improved 100 percent over the last five or six years. I think this is a tournament where all parties feel like it’s going to be a great experience.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” said RSL midfielder Emeka Eneli. “You obviously want the best teams competing against the best teams in whatever continent you’re in. It’s a good competition to foster growth in North America for soccer.”

Real Salt Lake will host Seattle on Saturday, then welcome in Monterrey, one of the top Mexican teams on Wednesday. The top two teams from that three-team group will advance to the knockout round in a World Cup style format, with a champion being crowned on August 19th.

RSL has already made a deep run to the semifinals in the U.S. Open Cup, so how seriously will RSL treat the Leagues Cup?

“Any game you play, whether it’s Seattle on Saturday, or it’s Monopoly with your son on Tuesday, you don’t play just to play,” said Mastroeni. “You play to win the game.”

“We want to win every single game and every single competition,” added Eneli. “So, we’re taking the same mindset that we had in the Open Cup and our regular season matches to try to win the whole thing.”

RSL hasn’t lost a match since May 31st. Can they carry that momentum into the Leagues Cup play?

“We’ve been on a good run for a decent while now,” Eneli said. “Our objective is just to keep that up and make it even better. So, another run of games in this tournament, and we’re going to use that to continue this momentum and try to go as far as we can.”

RSL will host Seattle at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Monterrey coming to town Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.