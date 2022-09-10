SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Rio Tinto Stadium is no more. Instead, Real Salt Lake’s home will be called America First Field.

“Since our inaugural game back in 2005, America First Credit Union has supported Real Salt Lake’s connection with this community, offering our amazing fans numerous in-stadium, grassroots and digital initiatives,” said Real Salt Lake President John Kimball. “This partnership has grown immensely over our 18 seasons, and today’s unveiling of the America First Field signage and nomenclature propels the partnership to an entirely new level. Both RSL and America First Credit Union share many tenets, including an ambitious vision of, commitment to, and innovation for our collective community. The depth, breadth and term of this naming rights deal for America First Field is exemplary of that partnership, and we look forward to further deepening our jointly held roots across not only the great state of Utah but throughout the Intermountain West.”

Since opening the Sandy venue on historic State Street in October 2008, Real Salt Lake has played 269 games, posting a record of 154 wins and 66 draws against just 49 losses, a home winning percentage of nearly 70% and an impressive 1.96 points per game. Two finals have been held at what is now America First Field — the second leg of the 2010-11 CONCACAF Champions League Final as well as the 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final. Nearly 50 clubs and national teams from more than a dozen countries have competed on the America First Field pitch across numerous competitions, including Major League Soccer, National Women’s Soccer League, the MLS All-Star Game, Olympic qualifying, World Cup qualifying, Gold Cup, USL Championship, MLS NEXT Pro invitational and more.

“We’re elated to expand our relationship with Real Salt Lake and Major League Soccer by having our name on this elite sports and entertainment venue, and by offering the exclusive RSL-branded credit card and debit card,” said Thayne Shaffer, America First President and CEO. “This partnership will provide value to our members and help us continue to invest in our community and in organizations that support individuals, families, and businesses as they work toward their personal and financial goals.”