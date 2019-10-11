Real Salt Lake ready to make a deep playoff run

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After RSL beat Vancouver on Sunday, to lock up the #3 seed in the Western Conference and clinch a home playoff game, the celebration was rather subdued.

“After winning the game, there wasn’t a huge celebration,” said interim head coach Freddy Juarez. “I think the guys had it in their head more like we’ve finished another part of the business that we’re trying to accomplish. It was almost like we knew this was going to happen.”

“I think everyone is enjoying themselves, especially knowing that we secured a playoff spot,” said defender Danny Toia. “After that, I think everybody felt a little bit of stress relief. But everybody is enjoying themselves, and we’re all out here to win. It’s pretty simple.”

RSL will host Portland in the first round of the MLS playoffs next Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Timbers have beaten RSL twice this season, but Real feels like they are a better team now, especially defensively, where they’ve recorded three shutouts in their last six games.

“Looking back at those two games, I think the biggest change would be just to score some more goals to be honest,” said defender Nedum Onuoha. “I think especially in the second game, we deserved to at least come out of there with at least a point. They are a good side, and we do appreciate the fact that they have beaten us twice before. But we never left those games thinking we were completely outplayed.”

The playoffs are obviously much more intense than the regular season, but having gained valuable playoff experience last year beating LAFC before falling to Sporting KC, should help this young team.

“The importance of playoff experience, that experience of the LAFC game and Kansas City last year,” Juarez said. “We feel like the guys now have the experience of a big game, multiple big games. We think we have found a core of what the mentality should be like. That comes from the experience of last year’s playoff games.”

“Based on the experiences we had last year, and to have the opportunity to do it again this year, I think people are excited for it,” Onuoha said. “You’ll be able to feel the energy in the stadium and get to feel the energy on the field.”

The winner of the RSL-Portland game will take on the winner of the Seattle-FC Dallas game in the Western Conference semifinals.