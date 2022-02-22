Real Salt Lake ready for earliest season opener ever

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Despite an off-season of change, Real Salt Lake hopes to pick up right where it left off.

RSL kicks off the 2022 season earlier than ever before this Sunday at Houston against the Dynamo. Major League Soccer is beginning early because of the World Cup in November, so it will also crown a champion earlier than ever when the MLS Cup is played November 5th.

The biggest change, obviously, is in ownership where David Blitzer and Ryan Smith took over the club. Pablo Mastroeni had his interim title removed and is now the permanent head coach, while captain Albert Rusnak left RSL after five years and signed with Seattle. So everyone is eager to find out what this year’s team will do.

“It’s always exciting to see where every team is at,” said forward Justin Meram. “After a short break and the season starting a bit earlier, I’m sure the fans are excited, we’re excited.”

Despite a thrilling run to the Western Conference Final last season, many experts are predicting RSL to miss the playoffs entirely. But it doesn’t sound like the players care too much about predictions.

“Experts?” said Meram. “Have they played the game and do they understand the game? Because surely enough they were experts last year, and we smashed their face into the table. So I don’t really care.”

RSL will be without top defender Aaron Herrera Sunday, who got a red card in last year’s Western Conference Final against Portland. Real Salt Lake could also be without leading scorer and new captain Damir Kreilach, who has a calf injury. The preseason was a little rough, but it all starts for real this weekend.

“We’re definitely not at full strength as far as players available for different reasons,” said Mastroeni. “It’s been a really unique preseason. I’ve never had as many younger players in any camp. It’s kind of hard to assess where we’re at.”

With six of its first nine games on the road, RSL will be tested early. But the finished the season strong last year on the road.

“We ended the season last year winning three of our last four away games,” Mastroeni said. “It’s definitely something that we’re going to look back upon as we embark on the first stage of the season where we have quite a few away games.”

“We have to have the right mentality going into every game home or away,” added Meram. “The bend but don’t break mentality. You saw that from us when Pablo took over, and we’ve got to carry that on. We’ve got to be killers.”

Real Salt Lake’s home opener is set for March 5th against Seattle at Rio Tinto Stadium.