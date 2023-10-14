LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake has set franchise records on the road all season, so they weren’t fazed by a two goal deficit on the road at the L.A. Galaxy Saturday night.

Anderson Julio scored in stoppage time in the first half, while Diego Luna found the equalizer in the 76th minute, as RSL salvaged a 2-2 draw to move into the fifth seed in the Western Conference with one game left in the regular season.

Real Salt Lake (13-11-9, 47 points) trails Houston by one point going into the final game, with home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs at stake. The top four seeds will have home field in the best-of-three first round series.

RSL concludes the regular season next week at Colorado, while Houston travels to Portland. Vancouver is also in contention for the fourth seed, as the Whitecaps also have 47 points.

The Galaxy did not look like a team already eliminated from playoff contention in the first half, as Dejan Jovelijc scored the first goal of the match in the 7th minute. L.A. added to its lead in the 34th minute on a goal from Douglas Costa.

But RSL rallied just before halftime, as Julio found the corner of the from just inside the box to cut the deficit in half.

It stayed a 2-1 game until the 76th minute, when Luna recovered a rebounded shot, and blasted in his fourth goal of the season, and his first since July 15th to level the match at two.

Zac MacMath made four saves in goal to preserve the draw.

Real Salt Lake outshot the Galaxy, 20-16, with L.A. putting seven shots on goal to six for RSL.

RSL concludes the regular season October 21 at Colorado at 7:00 p.m.