KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The streak lives on.

Anderson Julio scored a goal in the 72nd minute, as Real Salt Lake extended its club-record road unbeaten streak to 11 in a row with a come from behind 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

“There’s not one player in that locker room that doesn’t have the right mentality to compete in this league,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “So you couple that with quality and talent with a resilient mindset, and you’ve put us in a position to be a great team in this league.”

Sporting KC raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell.

But in stifling muggy conditions, RSL battled back in the second half.

Mastroeni made three changes with immediate effect, as Danny Musvoski connected on the end of a forward chip from second-half substitute Chicho Arango, to easily slot a shot overtop the goalkeeper and cut the deficit in half just seconds into second half. For Musovski, it was his fifth MLS goal of the year.

Then in the 72nd minute, second-half substitute Anderson Julio stripped an opponent with pressure and created a 1-v-1 chance between himself and the goalkeeper. Julio calmly placed a low shot, the ball trickling into the back of the net for his third goal in as many games – all off the bench – and the much-needed equalizer.

“I just think we have a great group of guys who are willing to fight for each other and never give up until the end,” Musovski said. “I just think we’ve proved it to ourselves again that we’re never out of a game.”

After both teams exchanged threatening chances over the next 15 minutes, RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made a game-saving stop in the first minute of stoppage time, using his chest to prevent a header on the goal line and ultimately secure yet another result on the road, RSL’s 11th-consecutive away match unbeaten across all competitions.

“To me, that was the play of the game,” Mastroeni said about Beavers’ save.

Real Salt Lake (9-7-7) returns to America First Field Saturday to host the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. MT.